Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $146.74 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.57.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

