Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 816.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $373.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $405.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

