Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 86.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

