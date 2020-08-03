Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Mobile Mini worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 275,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 122,049 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 138,208 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MINI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

