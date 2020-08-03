Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 74,025 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

NYSE:FBC opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

