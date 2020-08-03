Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,108,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $516.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,663. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

