Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Applied Materials by 88.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,319,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

