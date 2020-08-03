Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ACCO Brands worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.52 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $615.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.