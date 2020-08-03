Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,273,000 after buying an additional 138,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

