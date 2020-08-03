Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $7,224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $74,818,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

