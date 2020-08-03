Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $65,536,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at $17,448,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at $12,808,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at $12,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $636,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,536,678. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.