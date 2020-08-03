Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $190.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

