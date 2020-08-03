Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 317,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $4,034,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 117,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,927,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.72.

FIS stock opened at $146.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

