Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,182,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,535,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Myokardia by 8.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 107,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $90.13 on Monday. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $126.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,629 shares of company stock worth $5,105,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.