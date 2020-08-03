Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 51.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 156.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 94,571 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $392.45 on Monday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

