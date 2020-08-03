Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 65.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,402,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $15,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,019,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $183.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.52. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at $63,085,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,969 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,253. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

