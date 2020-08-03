Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

