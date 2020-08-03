Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 424,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 368,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

QTS stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,147,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

