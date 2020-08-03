Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 36.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Trex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE TREX opened at $139.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

