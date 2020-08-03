Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 702 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $158.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 232.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

