Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,747 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,899. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

