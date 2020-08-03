Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,782 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,762,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $915,430.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

