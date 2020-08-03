Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 112 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 895.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,442,000 after purchasing an additional 234,327 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Booking by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,709.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,718.61.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,662.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,663.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,633.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.