Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,132 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 3.41.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.