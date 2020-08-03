Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 24.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 97.5% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.02 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.49.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

