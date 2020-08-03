Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $96.78 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

