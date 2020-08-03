Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.14.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $580.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.74. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $594.31. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.