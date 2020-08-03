Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.14.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $580.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.74. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $594.31. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
