Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.95.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $580.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $594.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.