Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

TSE CIA opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

