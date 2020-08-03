CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$109.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.50.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$95.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.51. CGI has a 52-week low of C$67.23 and a 52-week high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

