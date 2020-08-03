CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.95.

GIB opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 43.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 1,353.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

