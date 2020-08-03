Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Centurylink by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

CTL opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

