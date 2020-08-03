Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 784,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,492,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,795.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 784,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,016,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 29,626 shares of company stock worth $2,163,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

