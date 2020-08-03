Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $8.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celestica by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

