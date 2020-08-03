Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.95.

Celanese stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celanese by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

