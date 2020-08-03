Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSII opened at $30.48 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.32 and a beta of 1.47.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Aegis initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

