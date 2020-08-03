Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million.

Shares of CPLP opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 168.67%.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

