Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $305.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $293.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total transaction of $12,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,102 shares of company stock valued at $82,576,787 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

