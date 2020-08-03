Canaccord Genuity Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $475.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ServiceNow from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $439.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $454.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,785,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,947 shares of company stock worth $46,715,024 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $284,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 488.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

