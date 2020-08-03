Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 4.15.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,687.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

