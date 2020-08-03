Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 73.62. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$345.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

