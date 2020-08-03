Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $150.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King lifted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

