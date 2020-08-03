C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.79.

CHRW opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

