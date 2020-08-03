C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,855,000 after buying an additional 2,190,937 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11,322.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after buying an additional 870,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after buying an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

