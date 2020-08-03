C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHRW. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

