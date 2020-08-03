BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 150 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 182 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.15 ($2.18).

LON BT.A opened at GBX 98.58 ($1.21) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.13.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,834,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,017,400 ($2,482,648.29). Also, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 19,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). Insiders acquired 1,953,646 shares of company stock worth $215,765,396 in the last 90 days.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

