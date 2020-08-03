Brokerages Set Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Target Price at $3.88

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

