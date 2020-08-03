Brokerages Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 117,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

