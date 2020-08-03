Brokerages Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.
In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 117,157 shares during the last quarter.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
