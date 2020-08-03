Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $45.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $2,705,607.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,679,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,573,845 shares of company stock valued at $85,519,409. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

