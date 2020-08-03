Brokerages Set AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT at $33.00

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

